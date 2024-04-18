NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Tim Hardaway Jr.
Even though the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the NBA Playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to the continued development of the backcourt pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, this is a team that will very much have their work cut out for them in a first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. If the Mavs are going to be successful in this first-round playoff matchup against a better team on paper, Dallas is going to need one of their supporting players to rise in this series.
One theoretical candidate to emerge as a potential series-changing x-factor for the team is none other than Tim Hardaway Jr. After getting off to a strong start to the season, Hardaway has tailed off over the last couple of months of the season. If he can manage to get back on track, he could emerge as a series-changing x-factor for Dallas.
With the likelihood that the Mavs may need extra offensive punch from their supporting cast, Hardaway is going to be one potential difference-maker to keep an eye on heading into the NBA Playoffs.