NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
New York Knicks
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Miles McBride
The New York Knicks are heading into the NBA playoffs as one of the most dangerous teams in the league, especially considering that they've gotten healthier and healthier towards the end of the season. However, if this team is going to make the deep playoff run, that perhaps some believe that they can, they're likely going to need one of their bench players to step up in a big way.
In last year's NBA playoffs, this is one aspect of the team that ultimately doomed them in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. Heading into this year's NBA playoffs, one x-factor that could arise for the Knicks, as an element they didn't have last year, is Miles McBride.
He's certainly hit his stride as a contributor down the stretch and if he can continue that strong play into the postseason, he could emerge as somewhat of a secret weapon for the Knicks. As New York embarks on a postseason run that they hope to be prosperous, McBride is certainly a palyer to watch.