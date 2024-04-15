NBA Playoffs: 3 Contenders with easiest path to winning the 2024 NBA Championship
The 2024 NBA Playoff bracket is pretty much set. The NBA Play-In Tournament is slated to get the postseason festivities going in the next couple of days and soon enough, the official start of the playoffs will have arrived. Heading into this year's playoffs, which teams have the best path toward winning the 2024 NBA Championship? We explore three teams that have a favorable pathway toward NBA glory in this year's playoffs.
3 Contenders with the easies path to the 2024 NBA Championship
LA Clippers
For much of the season, many believed that the LA Clippers would enter the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship. At one point, this team was ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference standings. However, toward the latter portion of the season, the Clippers began to lose their identity. LA got sloppy and took a swift tumble down the standings. Over the last few weeks before the end of the regular season, it appears as if the Clippers managed to get back on track.
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, with a beneficial path toward the conference finals, the Clippers are going to have a real shot to make a deep run. It starts with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. With how strong the Mavs have looked down the stretch, they'll be a good test for the Clippers. However, if this team plays up to its capabilities, they are better than the Mavs and should outlast them in this first-round series.
In the second round, the Clippers will likely take on a much more inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder team. If they both get there, LA is likely favored in that matchup despite being the lower seed. If they can pull through, the Clippers likely get the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals. That's when all bets are off but that's a pretty favorable path to the conference finals. And the Clippers couldn't have asked for much more than that - a great shot to make some serious noise.