NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
(1) Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8)
This potential first-round NBA playoff matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers could be one of the most intriguing opening postseason series across the league. However, the only way that it would qualify as such is if Joel Embiid can return from injury. This series makes the list because it is under the assumption that Embiid is going to return at some point in the next couple of weeks. However, if Embiid isn't able to return and he does get shut down for the remainder of the season (before the playoffs), then the intrigue surrounding this potential first-round playoff series certainly takes a massive hit.
If Embiid is able to return, there's reason to believe that the Sixers could give the Celtics fits in this first-round playoff series. Before the Embiid injury, the Sixers were arguably the second or third-best team in the Eastern Conference.
While it would be difficult for him to return and hit his stride almost immediately, there's reason to believe that the Sixers could be a strong and formidable opening matchup for the Celtics as they embark on what will hopefully be a historic playoff run.