NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
As we continue to preview the new NBA season, we power rank the 30 projected starting point guards heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
With each passing day, the start of the 2024-25 NBA season is inching closer and closer. As we continue to preview the coming year in the Association, we're going to take a deep dive into the point guards. As arguably the most important position on the basketball floor, especially from an offensive-minded perspective - a team's success or failures could be tied back to how effective their lead guard is.
Which teams in the league have the best to offer at the position? We explore that and more in our point guard power rankings of every team's projected starter heading into the new season.
Ranking the projected 30 starting point guards in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season
30. Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are very much in transition as a franchise and that is also very much the case for the team's projected starting point guard. Even though Dennis Schroder is very much a starting-quality lead guard, he's nothing more than a solid stopgap. That may not be an issue for some of the more talented teams in the league but for the Nets, they'll be looking for more dynamics from the position in the future.
Schroder is a good player and is certainly one of the 30 best point guards in the league. But because of the lack of upside and breakout potential, it's not that outlandish to suggest Schroder is one of the lower-ranked starting point guards heading into the new season.