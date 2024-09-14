NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
7. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
After finally demanding his way out of the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, Damian Lillard didn't exactly find his way to his preferred preference of Miami. Instead, he was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks right before the start of training camp. Even though it wasn't his preferred preference, the Bucks were still considered good situation for Lillard. However, for as much as Lillard's addition to the Bucks may have made sense on paper, it didn't translate to as much on-the-court success as perhaps the front office believed it would.
The Bucks weren't entirely disappointing during the regular season, but injuries did do them in when it mattered most in the NBA playoffs. Heading into this season, the hype surrounding this team has certainly decreased. Whether Lillard can regain his status as a certified superstar also remains to be seen.
Lillard is still one of the best guards in the league, but because of his age and because of the way he stumbled a bit this past season, it's only natural to bump him down a few spots in this ranking.