NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
15. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder
Making the move from Chicago to Oklahoma City could end up being a difficult task for Alex Caruso heading into the season, but he will be put in the best position to succeed considering he'll be playing next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Going from one team with virtually zero expectations to another that has championship aspirations will admittedly not be a simple task for Caruso. However, considering he won't have to be a "star" player on the Thunder, probably gives him a good opportunity to succeed and emerge as one of the better off-guard starters in the league.
If Caruso can do what he does best, which is being a pest on the defensive end of the floor while also providing a much-needed offensive punch, he will fit right in with what the Thunder need. That's the biggest reason why I do believe Caruso a top 15 starting shooting guard in the NBA right now.
We're going to find out an awful lot about Caruso and his ability to be a key piece of a championship puzzle. I'm not sure if he'll end up being the missing piece for OKC but he'll certainly help this team take another step forward in their overall development into a contender.