NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
14. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
As one of the most polarizing players in the league heading into the season, it'll be interesting to see what this year has in store for Tyler Herro. Even though it's not a foregone conclusion, it would be surprising if Herro was not the starting shooting guard for the Heat at the start of the season. Even though I do believe his best role on the team is as a sixth man, Miami has been reluctant to force the issue of him starting.
In theory, Herro is a very good offensive player. He's a good shooter and has grown in his ability to create his own shot over the last couple of seasons. Where it gets a bit confusing is when it comes to his fit alongside this team's core. From a basketball perspective, Herro is not a great fit next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat's addition of Terry Rozier made his fit that much more head-scratching.
This team would be better suited if they could swap out Herro for a more natural playmaker. Even though Herro has done his best to improve in that aspect of his game, he does leave a bit to be desired in terms of ballhandling and as a playmaker.