NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
22. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the argument could be made that there may not be many other young players under more pressure than Jaden Ivey. As the Detroit Pistons find themselves at a bit of a crossroads, they need a young player other than Cade Cunningham to step up this year. That onus could very well fall on the shoulders of Ivey who will be entering his third season in the league. Even though Ivey has shown flashes of potential through the first two years of his career, he has yet to carve out a consistent enough effort to make the Pistons confident about his future as a potential star player.
But that could all change this season and because of the potential he's already shown in spurts, If Ivey can take the next step in his progression and emerge as a consistent anchor for the future, there's no question he has the talent to move up these rankings.
At least for now, Ivey is heading into a season in which he has plenty to prove as a starting-caliber shooting guard in this league.