NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
8. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Over the course of the past season, there may not be a player in the Western Conference who has risen up player rankings more than Anthony Edwards. During the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff run, he quickly established himself as a certified superstar. He's clearly made the jump to stardom and has all the potential in the world to become one of the faces of the league. Edwards has all the tools it takes to be a generational player and as he prepares for his fifth season in the league, it will be interesting to see what the next jump in his development ends up looking like.
Before the season even begins, the Wolves are being penciled in as one of the favorites in the Western Conference. Edwards is a huge part of those pre-season projections. The big question for Edwards (and the Wolves) is whether he'll be able to handle such expectations.
This will be his first season in which he will have clear pressure on his shoulders heading into the start of a season. If he is the star player many have already crowned him as, we should be in for a special season for Ant.