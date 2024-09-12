NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
7. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
It may seem a bit low for Victor Wembanyama to check in on this list at No. 7. However, I didn't want to put him too high too early. Even though I do expect big things from Wemby this season, I also think the San Antonio Spurs should continue to bring him along slowly. But if the summer was any indication, Wemby is going to be in position to emerge as one of the best players in the league. Wemby has everything you look for in a modern big, and then some. If he can avoid a sophomore slump, Wemby may be ready to make that jump to superstardom this season.
Wemby still may be missing the supporting cast needed for the Spurs to make playoff noise this season but as soon as he gets a worthy supporting star, San Antonio is going to be a problem in the Western Conference.
Wemby not only has the potential to be a future NBA MVP but there's a chance he ends up being the face of the league. On the trajectory that Wemby is currently on, he very well could evolve into the best player in the league in a few seasons.