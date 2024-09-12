NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Over the past few years, we've gotten to the point where LeBron James isn't considered the best player in the league. Considering he's been the best player for almost 20 years, this is admittedly a strange place we've arrived in the NBA. Nevertheless, even though LeBron is not necessarily the best player in the league anymore, he's still considered a problem. LeBron is almost 40 years old but he's still one of the best players on both ends of the floor. LeBron may not be at the point where he can single-handedly lift a team to contender status but he's still one of the most efficient players in the league.
What he's doing at his age is unlike any we've seen in the league. That's part of what makes him so special. It will be interesting to see how he continues to age in the league and how much of a drop there will be before the end of his career.
LeBron may only have a few more years left before he decides to hang it up. Even if that is so, there's no question he's still one of the best players in the Western Conference.