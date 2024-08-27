NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 11 superstars who could be on the Los Angeles Lakers trade radar after LeBron James retires.
Even after signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' future not only with the team but in the NBA is one of the bigger question marks heading into the 2024-25 season. You'd have to think that he at least has another two years remaining in his career but anything beyond that is far from a guarantee.
LeBron turns 40 in December and it's only natural to begin to think about what life could be like for the Lakers in a post-LeBron era. As we explore that, we predict 11 superstars who the Lakers could be preparing to pursue via trade once LeBron retires.
Luka Doncic
It should not be surprising to see Luka Doncic on this list. It's already been speculated or reported - however you want to categorize it - that the Los Angeles Lakers could have huge plans to try to pursue him once LeBron does decide to hang it up. Though, that could be much easier said than done. There's no guarantee Luka will want out of Dallas in a few years and certainly no certainty that the Lakers would be able to offer the Mavs what they'd be looking for in a potential deal.
Either way, he's certainly a player who will find himself on the Lakers' radar when LeBron is no longer on the team. However, it would be smart to assume that in addition to Luka, there could be several other players in play for the Lakers. If Luka is atop this list, let's take a look at a few other names who should be mentioned in the same breath.