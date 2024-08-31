NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
2. Orlando Magic
Young core: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner Jalen Suggs
The verdict could still be out on the Orlando Magic but I believe they're going to have a very bright future in the NBA. A big part of that is the young core that the front office has built over the last few seasons. The Magic's young core will only go as far as Paolo Banchero will take them. But if the first two years of his career in the league is any indication, the Magic are going to emerge as a big problem in the Eastern Conference sooner rather than later. Banchero has superstar potential and, at this point, it would be shocking if he didn't emerge as one of the more dominant wing players in a few years.
It's not just the presence of Banchero on this roster that makes the Magic a serious threat in the East moving forward. Franz Wagner's development over the past few seasons is something to take note of as well. Wagner is one of the most undervalued players in the league and has evolved into a worthy supporting star next to Banchero.
As the Magic continue to search for their long-term answer in the backcourt, Jalen Suggs has given the team plenty of promise at the position since he broke into the league.