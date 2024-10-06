NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
14. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves
It's tough to be traded days before the start of training camp but sometimes that is part of the business. And for Julius Randle, it could prove to be difficult to find his footing quickly with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, for as much as there will certainly be some growing pains, I do anticipate in him eventually finding his groove in a really good situation for himself. The argument could be made that Randle has found himself in a really great spot, playing next to Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.
Randle playing as a second option in Minnesota could work brilliantly if everyone is completely on board with the experiment. Add in that Randle's defensive inconsistencies won't be completely an issue with Gobert protecting him as a backline in the paint, and this is an addition that could end up paying off in the future.
Randle will have to get comfortable fast but there's no doubt in my mind that he could still end up emerging as one of the best starting power forwards in the league this season - even in a completely different situation than he was just a week ago.