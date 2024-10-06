NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
There was a time when Kawhi Leonard was in the conversation for being the best player in basketball. However, over the last few years, it's been pretty clear that his body has begun to break down. It's honestly a sad sight considering how talented of a player he can be when he's playing at his peak. But even though he's probably past his physical and NBA prime at this point in his career, it would be foolish not to still give him some flowers for how good of a player he still is when he's healthy. If he can remain healthy this season, Kawhi could still be a problem in the Western Conference.
He may not be the best two-way player in the game anymore but he still has the ability to be that in spurts. And if he can find a way to manage his body better heading into this season, perhaps there is some hope that he and the Clippers can find a way to manage his injuries and general soreness better.
It would be a real shame if Kawhi continued to fade but Father Time is undefeated. Even though it may be bearing down on Kawhi, he still is good enough to get a respect nod on this list.