NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
It's pretty crazy to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to turn 30 years old this season. It wasn't too long ago when Giannis was considered the young up-and-comer in the league. Now he is probably the best player in the NBA, or at the very least one of the two or three players in the conversation. At the power forward position, there are no arguments here. Giannis is easily the best starting 4 in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season. At the peak of his powers, there are not many players in the league that can single-handedly stop Giannis when he's playing at the top of his game.
Giannis might be the most complete player in the game at the moment as he's a dynamic offensive player while also being a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate (though Victor Wembanyama may want to have a word).
At least for now, we're still living in Giannis' world. As he looks to bounce back after a down year (from a team success perspective), Giannis will be on a mission this season and will likely be playing with a huge chip on his shoulder.