NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season.
Training camps are up and running and in a matter of a few days, the start of the NBA pre-season slate will be here. As teams begin preparing for the new NBA campaign, it's almost impossible not to be excited about this year. As we continue to break down each team with our around-the-league power rankings, we take a look at the small forward position.
Ranking the starting small forwards in the NBA
30. Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
As a late first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Josh Green entered the NBA with plenty of intrigue as a player who played at Arizona for one season. Because of his potential on both ends of the floor, Green was viewed as a prospect more than worthy of being selected in the top 30. However, he hasn't truly hit his ceiling as a player through the first few years of his career.
At this point, while there's no question he does belong in the league, I'm not sure if he's a prototypical starter in the NBA. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. Green has proven to be a useful contributor. Maybe he can begin to change the narrative around him in Charlotte but, at least for now, he has to be considered one of the "worst" starting small forwards heading into the start of the season.