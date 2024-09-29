NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
9. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Things have certainly changed for the New York Knicks after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade but I think we can pencil in OG Anunoby as a small forward for this exercise. No matter where he's lined up, Anunoby is going to be considered one of the better players at his position. In an era where many stars aren't necessarily complete two-way players, this is where Anunoby brings plenty of value. Even though he may not be a clear No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor, the defensive dominance that he brings more than makes up for that.
As one of the most underrated star players in the league, there's a fair argument to be made that Anunoby might be the best two-way player in the league. There aren't many positions or players that Anunoby can't guard defensively and he's better than he gets credit for on the offensive end of the floor.
Anunoby is a great third option that any team would want on their team. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective and is a consistently strong player on both ends of the floor.