NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
7. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
There may continue to be whispers surrounding his uncertain future with the New Orleans Pelicans but all that aside for a minute, Brandon Ingram is an incredibly talented player who may deserve better. Sure, the NBA is in a difficult spot with their rising salaries but there has to be a team out there that values Ingram to the point where he is paid market value. The hope is that it will correct itself in the near future. For the majority of his career, it has seemed as if Ingram has consistently been overlooked and devalued as a player. On the court, that's an entirely different story.
While he may have his struggles at times on the defensive end of the floor, Ingram is a dynamic offensive talent. Since entering the league, it was clear that his size, athleticism, and skill set were unique.
And over the last five years of his career, Ingram has been one of the best wing scorers in the league. Ingram may never be a No. 1 option in this league but he has the skill set to be a strong supporting player on a good team.