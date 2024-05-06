NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
4. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
With this being a championship-or-bust playoff for the Celtics, there is a lot of pressure on Jayson Tatum to play like one of the best players in the world (even though Boston has a stacked team). In the first round, Boston cruised past the Jimmy Butler-less Heat in five games, with all four Boston wins being blowouts.
It was a mixed bag in the opening round from Tatum however, as he averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 41.6% shooting.
Tatum had a Triple-Double in game one of the first round and ended up with three other double-doubles. However, his efficiency was an issue. It did not stop the Celtics in the 1st round, but Boston will need him to play better against the Cavaliers and potentially beyond.
In the regular season, Tatum's counting numbers slipped some due to all the talented players around him, but he had arguably the most efficient season of his career. On the year, he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from three.