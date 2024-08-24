NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
15. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
As one of the hottest names in all of basketball, Anthony Edwards has become a darling in the NBA. Finding who his running partner in Minnesota is was a bit difficult but I gave the nod to Karl-Anthony Towns. In theory, these two talented anchors are a big reason why the Wolves were able to make it to the Western Conference Finals a year ago. They'll likely also be the reason why they either take a step forward or back this season. The dynamic between Edwards and KAT will be interesting to watch this season.
If the Wolves are going to pick up where they left off last season, they're going to need an even stronger season from both of them this year. While that's not outrageous to expect from Edwards, there's no guarantee we'll see that from KAT.
KAT has had a history of struggling with expectations and consistency. However, the hope is that this duo will be able to rise above all of that as they look to help deliver Minnesota their first NBA Championship in history.