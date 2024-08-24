NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
14. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
After a forgetful season, the Memphis Grizzlies have suddenly become somewhat of an afterthought in the Western Conference. But if they are going to reemerge in the West as a potential contender this season, it will likely be in large part due to a resurgence from Ja Morant. Missing all of last season (due to a suspension and then an injury), it will be interesting to see what the dynamic is this season in Memphis. The good news is that the Grizzlies have all the talent to emerge as a dark horse threat in the West.
The Grizzlies have a strong duo in Morant and Desmond Bane, who may not get the full credit he deserves but has become a strong force for the Grizzlies through the first few years of his career. If Morant and Bane can get back to where they were a couple of seasons ago, this is a duo that could power the Grizzlies back up the standings.
Because it's been a while since we've seen it on the floor together, I couldn't put this Grizzlies duo that high on this list. But that could change a couple of months into the season.