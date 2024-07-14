NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
NBA Power Rankings: In an offseason edition, we explore how the hierarchy in the NBA has changed after the draft and free agency.
With the majority of the big offseason moves already in the book, it's not a bad time to begin to look back at what transpired during the summer. Through the NBA Draft and the first few weeks of free agency, there have been plenty of changes across the league. Heading into the start of the season, the big question is whether any of those big changes will equate to a changing of the guard across the league.
That could be difficult to answer at the moment but it's easy - and fun - to speculate as to what changes could await us at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. As the offseason continues to unwind, we reveal an offseason edition of our NBA Power Rankings with the changes that have taken place this summer.
30. Brooklyn Nets
Key offseason moves: Traded Mikal Bridges; re-signed Nicolas Claxton
In trading Mikal Bridges, there's a chance that the Brooklyn Nets could end up being one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. With the anticipation that other selling moves could be on the horizon for the team, it wouldn't be surprising if they were in the running for the worst record in the league.
The Nets have officially leaned into a rebuild and this upcoming season isn't likely to be all that promising for the team. But, make no mistake, with the future assets they have, their future is bright. For now, heading into this upcoming season, it's going to be a struggle.