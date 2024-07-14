NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
18. Golden State Warriors
Key offseason moves: Acquired Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson; let Klay Thompson walk
The Golden State Warriors stood their ground and let Klay Thompson walk in free agency, joining the Dallas Mavericks. It's officially the end of an era for the Warriors as they look to try to retool around Stephen Curry. And with all due respect to the front office, I'm not sure if adding De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson is the way forward. I'm not saying any of those players are necessarily bad, but you can make the argument that the fit may not be ideal and that there may not be enough upgrades to help the Warriors reemerge next season as a legit contender in the Western Conference.
By the way, this doesn't have a ton to do with Klay. For as good as he was for the Warriors, they needed to upgrade their roster whether they re-signed him or not. Losing him was always going to make it that much more difficult for Golden State. Even though he was no longer in his prime, he was still a good player for the team.
As unfortunate as it may be and unless the Warriors can hammer out a deal for Lauri Markkanen at some point this season, I believe more headaches are in the immediate future for the franchise.