NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
21. Chicago Bulls
Heading into the NBA offseason, there may not be a team in the Eastern Conference with more questions to answer about their future than the Chicago Bulls. Even though they've been able to remain somewhat competitive in the East even without Zach LaVine for the majority of the season, this is still a team that needs to find a path forward and go for throttle into that route.
Right now, this is a team that is kind of trying to balance retooling while also trying to be competitive in the East. Quite frankly, that doesn't seem like it's going to be a possible scenario for this team this summer, especially considering the absence of a strong trade market for LaVine. From all of the indications, the expectation is that the Bulls want to trade him this offseason. But without a strong market for him, that is going to be easier said than done.
The Bulls could be in for an offseason of changes, and they're all likely going to begin with a potential big trade of LaVine. If the right deal comes across the wire, I have no doubts that the Bulls aren't going to waste much time in pulling the trigger.