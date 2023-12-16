NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
17. Cleveland Cavaliers
Through the first quarter of the season, it's pretty clear that the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't been what many expected them to be. They don't appear to be on the path toward contention in the Eastern Conference this season and that's going to open the door for some big questions for the team. The one player on the Cavs roster that everyone seems to be keeping an eye on is Donovan Mitchell.
Looking at the rest of their roster, he's the one player that doesn't really fit with their overall team build. He's 4-5 years older than both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland and would be better suited on a team that is more prepared to win now. The Cavs took the gamble and hoped that their young talent would develop quickly in order to emerge as a contender in the East. That simply has not happened.
The writing may already be on the wall and maybe the Cavs already know this. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if Mitchell was still on Cleveland's roster at the start of next season.