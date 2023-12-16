NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
29. San Antonio Spurs
Good news! The San Antonio Spurs finally won a game. Before they snapped their 18-game losing streak, the last time the Spurs found themselves on the winning side of a game was in early November. Interestingly enough, the Spurs were 3-2 at that point in the season and there was a sense of optimism surrounding the team. Since then, though, it's been nothing but loss after loss. Quite frankly, it's put a cold blanket on an otherwise strong start to Victor Wembanyama's NBA career.
The future is still very much bright for the Spurs but this is certainly a team that has some figuring out to do before they're crowned as an "up next" team in the Western Conference. The Spurs must figure out which players are building blocks and which aren't. From this point forward, that has to be the goal for the Spurs this season.
This season was never going to be smooth sailing for San Antonio. That was wishful thinking. At the same time, I'm not sure there are many that thought the Spurs would struggle this much. If nothing else, it just gives the organization another thing to think about.