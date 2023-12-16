NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
Deep down, I'm still not sure how much I believe in the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, at this point in the year, 20-plus games into the regular season, you have to credit this team. And, more often than not, teams are what their record says they are. Right now, the Wolves have the best record in the NBA and are on pace to finish as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.
On paper, it's not that surprising that the Wolves are good. With Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley Jr., Minnesota has the name talent that would suggest a good record. However, it's the fact that they have the best record in the NBA that jumps off the screen for me, and probably most fans.
You can continue to take the "wait and see" approach when it comes to the Wolves but they're good. They're excellent on defense and are only going to continue to get better on the offensive end of the floor as the season goes on. This is a team that could very much throw off the norm in the West this season.