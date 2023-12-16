NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
22. Atlanta Hawks
For one reason or another, the Atlanta Hawks can't seem to get things completely right. They have the look of a team that is going to falter in the first round of the playoffs if they can even get there. For as much talent as they have on their roster, it's not that promising that they can't make much of a move up the Eastern Conference standings. And that has to be on the mind of this team's front office.
The Hawks have been inching to make a big move to shake up their roster. The recent reports suggest they could have their eyes on Pascal Siakam. However, there's not even a guarantee that the Toronto Raptors will want to trade Siakam. Without that guarantee, it's hard to have much hope in this team's foreseeable future.
Over the next couple of months, there's plenty that needs to be figured out for the Hawks. Will they just march forward with this core without making any type of changes? Will they be open for a non-Siakam trade to thin out their depth? I'm not sure what this team's future holds at the moment.