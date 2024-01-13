NBA Power Rankings: Are the New York Knicks equipped to take down Boston Celtics?
Are the New York Knicks the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season?
10. Miami Heat
The fact that the Miami Heat haven't fallen apart with all the injuries they've had to overcome through the first half of this season has to be considered an encouraging sign. At the same time, it's also a big warning sign that they can't stay healthy. If they're going to make another surprising run in the playoffs, the Heat is going to need to remain healthy. At least so far this season, they've failed on that front.
Jimmy Butler is 34 years old and is getting to the point where it's unfair to expect him to single-handedly carry the Heat into and through the postseason. He clearly needs help. Bam Adebayo has taken another step forward in his progression but the verdict is still out on Tyler Herro and whether he's the right fit next to Jimmy and Bam.
That's something the Heat will need to figure out quickly with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching. Miami only has a few more weeks to decide how they're going to approach the deadline. This is a team that seemingly needs to make an addition but there's no guarantee that this team will pull the trigger.