NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we explore whether the New York Knicks are the new favorites after a couple of bold moves at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Now that the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is officially in the books, there is plenty that is going to be broken down and overanalyzed over the next few days and weeks. For some teams, the trade deadline signaled a waving of the white flag. For others, it represented the start of a strong push toward the postseason. For those that weren't active at all, it was just another day.
As the dust begins to settle, let's explore what has changed and what hasn't around the league in the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings.
30. Detroit Pistons
After all the speculation and trade rumors, the Detroit Pistons weren't much of a player at the NBA Trade Deadline. They did end up trading (finally) Bojan Bogdanovic for an underwhelming return. The Pistons did land a player they reportedly like in Quentin Grimes but it's hard to imagine how the fanbase can be all that thrilled with how they handled the happenings at the NBA Trade Deadline.
For the remainder of the season, as the front office likely begins digging into the 2024 NBA Draft class, the Pistons must identify which players are core parts of their foundation and which aren't. At this point, I'm not sure if the answer to that question is that evident. For now, it's Cade Cunningham and plenty of unknowns. Even then, are we sure the Pistons are that sold on Cunningham as the face of the franchise?