NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks the favorites after bold trade deadline moves?
As we dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings, it's hard to ignore the New York Knicks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
10. Philadelphia 76ers
It's been a roller-coaster for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last week or so. It was reported that Joel Embiid could miss the remainder of the season due to injury and then the actions that the Sixers made at the NBA Trade Deadline tell a completely different story. At this point, it's difficult to predict what awaits the Sixers over the final couple of months of the season. If healthy, though, it's safe to say that Philly is going to be a problem in the East playoffs. Especially after the addition of Buddy Hield.
The big question is whether or not they have enough to compete with the likes of the other giants in the Eastern Conference. Even under the assumption that Embiid will be back before the start of the season, that's far from a certainty. This is why the last couple of months of the season will prove to be important.
If the Sixers can prove over the next month or so that they can still be competitive without Embiid, it will only embolden the team's stance on potentially bringing him back for the postseason. If not, though, the team will have a big decision to make.