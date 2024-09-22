NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
29. Washington Wizards
There isn't a ton of hype surrounding the Washington Wizards heading into the start of the 2024–25 NBA season, but I am increasingly interested in seeing how this team is going to look at the start of the year. Even though the Wizards don’t necessarily have a prototypical face of the franchise at the moment, they do have an interesting young core that is worth keeping an eye on as this season unfolds.
You can’t begin to talk about the future of the Wizards without discussing Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. After getting off to a somewhat slow start in his showing during the NBA Summer League, I’m interested to see how he comes out this season. And it’s not even just based on how much of an impact he’s going to make initially for the Wizards. What type of role is he going to have on the team off the bat? Is he going to be a day-one starter? There are so many interesting potential storylines surrounding Sarr that will certainly add intrigue to the Wizards season.
Even in addition to Sarr, there are a few other intriguing young players to keep an eye on such as Bub Carrington, Jordan Poole, and even a player like Kyshawn George. The Wizards may not win many games this season, but there’s still a ton of intrigue surrounding this new era.