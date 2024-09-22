NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
4. New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have been the talk of the offseason after making the move for Mikal Bridges. To be perfectly honest, it was a great move that New York almost had to do in an attempt to keep pace with the rest of the improving Eastern Conference. However, I do have some concerns about this team heading into the start of the season. For one, it could take time for this roster to gel with the addition of Bridges and the return of Julius Randle. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will certainly have his hands full as the start of training camps quickly approaches.
Additionally, the Knicks solving the issue of their increasingly thin frontcourt could be the ultimate question market for this team. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein could have more of an impact for the team than many are willing to believe.
There were times when it felt and looked as if Hartenstein was the heart and soul of the team. That won't be an easy fix for a team that feasted often with him on the floor. The Knicks are a talented team but they're far from a perfect fit at this point.