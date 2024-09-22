Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open

We explore the first installment of our NBA Power Rankings as training camps begin to open.

By Michael Saenz

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five / Elsa/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
27 of 30
Next

4. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been the talk of the offseason after making the move for Mikal Bridges. To be perfectly honest, it was a great move that New York almost had to do in an attempt to keep pace with the rest of the improving Eastern Conference. However, I do have some concerns about this team heading into the start of the season. For one, it could take time for this roster to gel with the addition of Bridges and the return of Julius Randle. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will certainly have his hands full as the start of training camps quickly approaches.

Additionally, the Knicks solving the issue of their increasingly thin frontcourt could be the ultimate question market for this team. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein could have more of an impact for the team than many are willing to believe.

There were times when it felt and looked as if Hartenstein was the heart and soul of the team. That won't be an easy fix for a team that feasted often with him on the floor. The Knicks are a talented team but they're far from a perfect fit at this point.

Home/NBA News