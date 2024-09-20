NBA Rumors: Knicks may have to force Julius Randle into out-of-position role
NBA Rumors: Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks may have no other option than to play Julius Randle at the center position this season.
In many ways, you have to credit Julius Randle. Before Jalen Brunson, the eventual rise of RJ Barrett, and the likes of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and even Josh Hart, it was Randle who took the challenge to sign with the New York Knicks during the summer of 2019. At the time, the Knicks were not in a great place and were in the middle of a rebuilding of their roster.
With all that understood, Randle took the challenge of trying to breathe new life into a once-proud franchise. And it may have took a while for the Knicks to build the championship contender that they have today, but it all started with the move to sign Randle five years ago. Interestingly enough, it's now Randle who has an uncertain future in New York. Entering what could be the final year of his contract, there may not be a defined role for Randle heading into this season.
In fact, in the words of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, in an attempt to fill the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein at the center position, the team may have to play Randle at the position. Thibs admits that it's not ideal but because of the team's situation, it may be something they may be forced to explore.
For Randle, as he looks to fit in with the new-look Knicks, embracing an out-of-position role may be the only real shot he has at proving his worth to the team.
Julius Randle's uncertain future with the New York Knicks
Randle has just one guaranteed year remaining on his contract with a player option for next season. At this point, it may be surprising if he does opt into that final year of his deal - especially if his role does become diminished this season.
Even if Randle does have a great season for New York this year, there's no guarantee they'll be able to re-sign him at the number he may be in line to make on the open market. After all, the Knicks already have big money tied up in the likes of Brunson, Bridges, and Anunoby. Having to pay Randle a big-money contract may not be in the cards for the team moving forward.
While the Knicks may be considered a championship contender heading into the start of the season, there remain much unanswered about this team's future - especially when it comes to Julius Randle.