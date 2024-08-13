NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
5. Phoenix Suns
On paper, the Phoenix Suns should probably finish a lot higher than the fifth-best team in the Western Conference. However, because of their inconsistency last season, it's almost impossible to predict what will be expected from the Suns this year. To be perfectly honest, the Suns could finish anywhere in the top 8 of the West standings and it wouldn't be all that surprising. I'll pencil them at No. 5 to start the season, after adding Tyus Jones during the offseason, but this is a team that certainly has the talent to finish as a top 3 seed.
If Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are able to hit their stride as a trio this season, the Suns could emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference. My concern with the Suns is that even at their peak, I'm not sure if this is a championship-level roster.
Because of that, I'm not sure if this team should even be together or still intact heading into the start of this season, but I suppose that's another conversation for another day.