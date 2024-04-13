NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
8. Milwaukee Bucks
All of a sudden, the Milwaukee Bucks could be on the verge of disaster heading into the NBA Playoffs. After tiptoeing around disappointment for much of the season, even clinging to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks could have their hands full heading into a first-round series potentially without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo. After sustaining a calf injury, Giannis has been ruled out of the final few games of the regular season and there's at least an outside chance that he could also miss the beginning of the team's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.
In short, if the Bucks are going to make that deep playoff run many penciled in for at the beginning of the season, they need to get healthy quickly and will need to take their game to another level - one that they didn't show much of during the regular season.
Expecting the Bucks to do that while closing the regular season playing some of the worst basketball of the season could be viewed as somewhat foolish. There's a very good chance this season ends up being remembered as a big disappointment for the Bucks.