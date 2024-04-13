NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
6. Dallas Mavericks
Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks are the hottest active team in the NBA at the moment. Considering the start of the NBA Playoffs is on the horizon, the Mavs are playing the level of basketball that they need to be if they want to have any shot of making a deep run in the postseason. It seems that something has finally clicked for the Mavs and they're playing their best basketball of the season. Since March 7, the Mavs have looked like a completely different team.
In that span, the Mavs have the best record in the NBA. At 17-2, Mavs also have a top 5 offense and the No. 1 ranked defensive rating in the league. And that's been the ultimate game-changer for a team that might have the best offensive 1-2 punch in the league. Predictably, the Mavs also have the No. 1 net rating in the last month-plus.
As the Mavs prepare to take on the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, the big question is whether they can carry this excellent play into the postseason. If they can, it'll be interesting to see how far the Mavs can rise in the West.