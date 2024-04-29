NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
A little more than one week into the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics have already set an elite standard. As the first round begins to draw to an end, we reveal the first edition of our NBA Playoff Power Rankings.
16. Phoenix Suns
This season turned out to be a huge disappointment as the Phoenix Suns became the first team to be eliminated in these NBA Playoffs. It's not the fact that they lost the series but how they were swept and didn't appear to play with any sense of urgency. Head coach Frank Vogel will likely be replaced and the Suns have a lot of money committed to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. The Suns have the 22nd overall in selection in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and they have to make that pick count because draft capital is thin for the next few years.
15. Milwaukee Bucks
Talk about bad timing for a team with so much promise. Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured before the conclusion of the regular season and hasn't suited up in the postseason at all. To add insult to injury, Damian Lillard also reaggravated an injury that forced him to sit out Game 4. Now on the brink of elimination, can Khris Middleton, Brooks Lopez, and Malik Beasley salvage the season for the short-handed Bucks?