NBA: Predicting which teams are positioned best to win the 5 next NBA Championships
In what ended up being one of the most dominant NBA Championship runs in recent history, the Boston Celtics breezed through the Eastern Conference and then quickly took care of the upstart Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship. As they continue to celebrate their success, it's impossible not to think about which team could be "up next" in the NBA.
With plenty of budding young superstar-studded teams around the league, we'll attempt to predict which teams are in the best position to win the next five NBA Championships.
2025 NBA Champion - Boston Celtics
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, I ultimately believe that the Boston Celtics are too loaded and talented not to win it all again. At the very least, they should make another run to the Eastern Conference Finals. But if they can remain healthy, and that could truly be a test this season, there is no other team in the NBA that can match the talent that the team features on its roster.
After locking up their core for the foreseeable future, the Celtics aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And certainly not this upcoming season. The Eastern Conference may have gotten better but I ultimately believe that the 2025 NBA Championship is still the Celtics' to lose at this point.