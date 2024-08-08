NBA: Predicting which teams are positioned best to win the 5 next NBA Championships
2026 NBA Champion - Denver Nuggets
Despite a disappointing showing in this past year's NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets are still one of the best teams in the league. In fact, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the Nuggets to emerge as the favorites to win the Western Conference this year. All that said, I don't believe the Nuggets will be in a great position to win the 2025 NBA Championship. The loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going to be difficult for the team to overcome this season. They may have a great year but I'm almost certain it won't end with a parade.
However, if this front office is given a year to figure out their next moves and potentially retool some of their supporting cast around Nikola Jokic, I'm sure the Nuggets could be a candidate to reemerge during the 2025-26 season as a much more formidable contender. Could that entail trading Michael Porter Jr. for more depth? Potentially swapping out Jamal Murray for a younger or more playmaking guard? Anything and everything can be on the table for this front office.
In short, I don't believe the Nuggets are done. Their championship window in the Western Conference has not closed by any means.