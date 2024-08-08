NBA: Predicting which teams are positioned best to win the 5 next NBA Championships
2027 NBA Champion - New York Knicks
Eventually, the New York Knicks are going to win one. It's been more than 50 years since the Knicks last won an NBA Championship (1973) but the argument can be made that they're closer than they've ever been to winning again. Ultimately, I believe the best chance of that happening will be in the next few years. With the way the front office has built this core, the Knicks could have a good 3-5-year championship window. It won't happen this upcoming season but I believe that with one more splash move, the Knicks could be in a position to win it all.
That's why I predict the Knicks will win the 2027 NBA Championship. The front office has done a great job in surrounding Jalen Brunson with talent over the past few years but New York still has to figure out their center position and decide what to do about Julius Randle moving forward.
Because of those question marks, I predict that it will take a couple of seasons for the Knicks to put themselves in the perfect position to win a championship. Make no mistake, they're close to breaking through after half a century.