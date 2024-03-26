NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Coldest) 2. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-11)
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are still on pace to finish as a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that has been pretty inconsistent over the last couple of months of the season. Specifically since the NBA All-Star Break, the Cavs have struggled to win games. Plain and simple. In fairness, a big part of that has been the injuries that they've had to play through.
Donovan Mitchell is currently still out with a nagging knee injury, and Evan Mobley just returned from his second extended absence of the season. If the Cavs are going to make any noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs, they're going to have to get healthy and quickly. The good news is that the Cavs still have three weeks in order to accomplish that, but the bad news is that there may not be much time left for this team to refind its rhythm if they have to down the stretch.
It'll be interesting to see what version of the Cavs we get in the playoffs and you'd have to imagine that their postseason success or failure will determine what type of offseason awaits them this summer.