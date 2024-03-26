NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Coldest) 1. Philadelphia 76ers (7-11)
Since the injury to Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. So it should come as no surprise to see that the Sixers have been one of the coldest teams in the NBA since the All-Star Break. And quite frankly, it's hard to see how this is going to change much heading into the playoffs without Embiid back in the lineup.
The Sixers' playoff hopes squarely fall on the shoulders of a healthy Embiid. If he's able to return before the end of the season, and he's at least 80 percent of the player that he was at the start of the year, the Sixers will have at least an outside chance to make some noise in the postseason depending on who they draw in the first round.
However, if Embiid, for some reason or another, is unable to return, it's hard to imagine that the Sixers are going to be able to put together any type of run in April and May. The Sixers' recent play is almost completely tied to the injury to Embiid.