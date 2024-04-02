NBA: Ranking 7 most dangerous lower seeded teams that could make a Finals run
5. Dallas Mavericks
As one of the hottest teams in the league, there's an argument to be made that the Dallas Mavericks have evolved into the most entertaining teams in the NBA right now. Led by Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, the Mavs are always going to be a threat to make things interesting in a potential seven-game playoff series. And now that the Mavs are beginning to play even better down the stretch, it's easy to see how this team could emerge as an even bigger threat by the time the start of the NBA Playoffs rolls around.
The Mavs have won seven games in a row and 11 of their last 12 overall. As long as their dynamic duo of Luka and Kyrie remain healthy, this is a team that is going to have the capability to make some serious noise in the Western Conference playoffs. If the bracket falls in their favor, it's not outrageous to predict the Mavs making a conference finals run.
For a team that many questioned earlier in the season, the Mavs might've found their rhythm as a team at just the right time.