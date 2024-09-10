NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
5. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
The Miami Heat may have become somewhat of an afterthought in the Eastern Conference but if there's one certainty about this team, it's Jimmy Butler. Even though Father Time is quickly barreling down on him, Jimmy is still one of the best players in the league when he's healthy. The big question is whether he can remain healthy for an entire season. Over the past two years, that's something he's struggled with. When he is healthy, Jimmy has the talent to be special - which we saw a few seasons ago when he helped lead the 8th-seeded Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.
Will we ever see that version of Jimmy again? Who knows. And as he continues to age, those questions are only going to grow. At least for now, Jimmy still has to be considered one of the best players in the conference - until proven otherwise.
This season will tell us a lot about how much Jimmy has left in the tank. And as he prepares to hit free agency next summer, you'd have to imagine Jimmy is going to be motivated to have a big year.