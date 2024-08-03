NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
6. Cade Cunningham
Age: 22
The Detroit Pistons might be in a bit of a mess as a franchise but if there's one bright spot for the team, it's Cade Cunningham. As the one young player who has shown consistent signs of greatness, there is a lot riding on Cunningham to make that final jump to stardom this season. If Cunningham can remain healthy this year, there's not much stopping him from becoming one of the bright young stars in the league. Because of his unique combination of size and skill set, Cunningham has no real limitations in his game at the moment.
It's difficult to identify what Cunningham's ceiling is at the moment but the Pistons should feel good about how he will factor into the team's future. At worst, if the team does need to jump-start another rebuild, it would be shocking if Cunningham is part of those changes.
The Pistons may have some major questions to answer about their future but at this point, it's pretty safe to say that there aren't many that revolve around Cunningham, who is a budding young superstar.