NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Age: 20
Victor Wembanyama was the most highly-touted NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James. To say that he lived up to that hype would be a massive understatement. On his way to winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, Wemby established himself as a budding superstar and one of the next faces of the game. With how good he was during his rookie season, I can't wait to see how he continues to develop over the next few seasons. At just 20 years old, there's an argument to be made that Wemby should be No. 1 on this list. At least for now, he'll settle for No. 2. But, make no mistake, Wemby is coming.
There's a real chance that in a couple of seasons, Wemby will be considered the best player in the NBA. He surely still has some developing and maturing to do, but Wemby has all the tools and is the entire package.
The San Antonio Spurs are in very good hands with Wemby and they couldn't be a better situation for the international star. As he prepares for year 2, there's no telling what we should expect from one of the NBA's rising superstars.