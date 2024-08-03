NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
14. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs
Age: 23
As the young San Antonio Spurs continue to rise up the Western Conference, all the attention, and probably rightfully so, revolves around Victor Wembanyama. However, there is another young emerging talent that should get some credit for San Antonio's bright future - and that's Devin Vassell. With four years under his belt, Vassell continues to improve as a player. So much so that he deserves some love as a potential future star. At just 23 years old, Vassell still has time to make that jump to stardom.
Already a highly productive player, Vassell is coming off the best statistical season of his career thus far. Even though the Spurs may be focused on starting to build around Wemby, it would be shocking if Vassell wasn't considered a big part of the team's future.
Vassell is coming off a season in which he averaged 20 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range, and he may not have hit his ceiling yet.